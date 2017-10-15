Boil water notice issued for Moody

System.Object

MOODY - The City of Moody issued a boil water notice for the water system’s customers Sunday morning due to repairs being made on an eight-inch major water main located on Highway 107.

A Public Utilities official said due to the conditions which occurred overnight in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the system to notify all customers in the City of Moody Water Supply to boil their water prior to consumption.

The notice is in effect until further notice.

Anyone with questions can contact City Hall at 254-853-2314.

