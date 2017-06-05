Boil water notice issued for Valley Mills

System.Object

VALLEY MILLS - A boil water notice has been issued from the City of Valley Mills Monday.

City officials said the notice is due to conditions that occurred recently in the water system.

Water main replacement project on Avenue A between 9th and 11th Street will take two to four days.

All customers should boil all water that will be used for consumption to ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes.

Water System Officials said they will notify residents when the notice is lifted.

