KILLEEN - Killeen Police were investigating the death of a boy who was shot Thursday evening.

It happened at a home in the 800 block of Green Ave just after 6 p.m.

Police said the 13-year-old boy was found lying on the floor when they arrived. He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died.

Police said his name won't be released because he is a juvenile.

The shooting is under investigation.

