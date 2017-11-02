KCEN
Boyfriend indicted in killing of Angelica Santiago

Brandon Gray and Emani Payne, KCEN 3:45 PM. CDT November 02, 2017

A Bell County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted a Copperas Cove man accused of killing his girlfriend, Angelica Santiago, back in 2016.

Matthew Stoddard was accused of killing Santiago in their Harker Heights apartment.

In a recent interview, Santiago’s best friend Britnee Strickland told Channel Six the pair had a troubled relationship for years and said there was no doubt in her mind that he was behind her friend’s death.  

In 2016, Stoddard turned himself in after learning he was wanted in connection with the crime. Initially, he faced a $1 million bond which was later lowered to $150,000 – allowing him to bond out in April 2016. Some individuals who knew Santiago said the significant reduction in bond amount alarmed them.

As of Thursday afternoon, Stoddard was not in police custody due to him previously turning himself in and bonding out in April 2016, according to officials.  

