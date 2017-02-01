KCEN
BREAKING: Killeen shooting, one person injured

Brana Marks, KCEN 7:10 AM. CST February 01, 2017

KILLEEN - Police responded to a burglary call early Wednesday morning around the 700 block of Oakhill Dr. 

The incident turned into a shooting where one person was shot and transported to Baylor Scott&White hospital at approximately 5:00 a.m. The person was recently reported to be in critical condition, officers said. 

Investigation is under progress and the story is still developing.

