BREAKING: Two people rescued from boat at Morgan's Point Resort

TEXAS - Around 3:00 a.m. Monday night a male and female called 911 from Pier 36 at Morgan Point Resort when they realized the weather conditions had impeded their boat ride.

The rescue was was elongated and at one point the fire and rescue department had to abort due to the weather conditions, said Chief of Morgan's Point Resorts.

The female was taken to the hospital while the male was evaluated at the scene. Both were in stable stable condition and responded to EMS.

The chief said that this was just a situation where bad decisions were made.

Rescue crews remain on scene, check back for updates here at KCENTV.com.

