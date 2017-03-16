TEMPLE - At approximately 6:30 a.m. two tractor tailors crashed on northbound I-35 at MM 296.

In response to the wreck, a Scott and White EMS Ambulance was struck by a passing vehicle and received minor damages on N. General Bruce Drive.

There were no injuries in either incident. Traffic is reduced to one lane, expect delays and prepare to use an alternative route.

The initial crash is still under investigation. Check here for updates.

