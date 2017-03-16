KCEN
Close

Two tractor trailers crash on N I-35 in Temple

Brauna Marks, KCEN 10:02 AM. CDT March 16, 2017

TEMPLE - At approximately 6:30 a.m. two tractor tailors crashed on northbound I-35 at MM 296.

 

In response to the wreck, a Scott and White EMS Ambulance was struck by a passing vehicle and received minor damages on N. General Bruce Drive. 

 

There were no injuries in either incident. Traffic is reduced to one lane, expect delays and prepare to use an alternative route. 

 

The initial crash is still under investigation. Check here for updates. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

6 ejected from SUV in Falls County, taken to area hospitals

KCEN

1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 84

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories