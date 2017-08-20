Bubba's 33 to raise money for paramedic hit by drunken driver

WACO - Waco Bubba’s 33 is hosting a public fundraiser Monday for the paramedic who was hit by a drunken driver early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. while the paramedic was performing first aid to a person involved in another crash.
The paramedic was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Bubba’s 33 will donate 15 percent of all food sales to the injured paramedic.
Event details
Date: Monday, August 21, 2017
Time: 4:00 p.m. to Midnight
Where: Bubba’s 33, 2601 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway, Waco, TX, 76706
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs