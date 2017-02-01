Buckholts ISD on the verge of losing accreditation

The Buckholts Independent School District is on the verge of losing its accreditation this year because of poor academic performance.

On December 1st the state informed the district that it would have to shut its doors in July. However this past Monday, they received a call from the education commissioner granting the school a year of abatement. That means is that if the school can show significantly improved test scores by the end of the year, they will be able to keep their accreditation.

Nancy Day Sandlin has been the school's superintendent for just over six months, and has been working desperately to right the ship. She says she is doing all she can to make sure her students meet the required standards.

'We have pulled out all the stops the school board has approved us to use fund balance to hire the people we need to hire. They have offered us an amazing amount of staff development and they are getting much better at their craft." She says.

Part of that history of instructional shortfall comes from teachers leaving after just one year, with the district averaging a 70 percent staff turnover rate over the last two years.

