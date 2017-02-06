Burn ban for Central Texas counties

CORYELL COUNTY - Several counties in Central Texas have issued burn bans effective at sunset Monday.

Those affected include Coryell County. The Commissioners’ Court reinstated a restriction on outdoor burning until Feb. 13th. The restriction comes with the expected warm, dry weather with relatively high winds this week. The court says this would make controlled burning a greater risk for property owners and fire departments.

A full list of the local counties effected can be found highlighted in red in the photo below. More information on burn bands can be found here.

