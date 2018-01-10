Bus hauling inmates from Gatesville catches fire

Photo: Eric Resendiz/Fox 15 Abilene/TEGNA (Photo: Custom)

A bus hauling 25 offenders from Gatesville to Abilene caught fire on Highway 36, roughly 30 miles south of Abilene around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

All of the more than two dozen individuals on board were safely removed from the bus. And, no injuries were reported.

A secondary bus was dispatched and picked up the inmates, who continued to Abilene.

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson told KCEN-TV the exact cause of the fire was not immediately known. However, first responders at the scene said they believe the fire may have started in the bus' engine, according to NBC affiliate KRBC.

