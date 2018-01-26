Business leaders invest in Killeen's economic future

One business leader said with the anticipated base realignment hearings coming up in a couple years in the military, they're hoping to see a higher influx of soldiers with those decisions. (Photo: KCEN)

KILLEEN - Killeen's economy may be busy, but it's also dependent on fluctuations with the military at Fort Hood.

The 14 Forward campaign is a business wide effort to bring in more civilian jobs to the Killeen area -- like manufacturing and IT businesses.

Real estate company president Michael Linnemann is one of more than 40 supporters of the 14 Forward campaign, a way to promote economic growth for Killeen's future and an initiative aiming to create more than 4,000 jobs within the next 4 years.

"I would like to see five years from now that the estimate we had for jobs was way low," said Linnemann.

Linnemann said it's the first real real proactive approach the city has taken in years and added Killeen has plenty of room to grow south.

Local business leaders are privately funding the 14 Forward campaign.

Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce President John Crutchfield said it's about creating a partnership with schools like Texas A&M University-Central Texas to develop a research park.

"(We) want to align certain economic activities with their research called incubating emerging technologies, cyber-security being one of those, alternative energy being one[sic] of them," Crutchfield said.

One of the recent examples of the new growth is the addition of MGC Pure Chemicals' new plant in the Killeen Industrial Park, according to Linnemann.

"This is the kind of win we're looking for," Linneman said. "We're looking for people to come here locate their manufacturing facility and start doing work, start hiring and start building."

The leaders also said it's important to build more bandwidth to entice businesses to enter the Killeen economy.

"We've got companies building fiber networks in this community for the school district, for example, and so we're working with them on expanding that and make it available to other parts of the community," said Crutchfield.

Linnemann said leaders hope to see the full effects of the campaign start in about six to 12 months.

© 2018 KCEN-TV