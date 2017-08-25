Call 2-1-1 for Texas evacuee shelter options during Hurricane Harvey

Although Texas' Office of Emergency Management had not specifically requested Waco activate any shelter locations as of 1 p.m. Friday, the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management said it was ready to respond to emergency needs as directed by the state.

The Waco Convention Center was tracking hotel room availability Friday and said there were more than 100 rooms available in Waco, as of 1 p.m. That figure did not include available rooms in surrounding cities including Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview, Hewitt and Woodway.

Bell County has activated shelter operations, but officials said Bell County's operations would not be up and running until Saturday morning. Meantime, Dallas expects as many as 1,000 evacuees and had opened its first shelter to those fleeing Hurricane Harvey Friday.

Anyone in Central Texas seeking shelter should call 2-1-1, which is the information line Texas will use to provide locations of shelters that have been activated. Waco, along with McLennan County, has notified 2-1-1 that none of their shelters were activated, as of early Friday afternoon. But, the city and county identified several spots that can be activated quickly if the state needs to do so.

City of Waco Spokesperson Larry Holze said authorities would continue to monitor the hurricane and prepare to respond accordingly.

Click here to find hotel options in the Waco area.

© 2017 KCEN-TV