Cameron hires new chief of police

CAMERON - The Cameron Police Department has a new chief.

City Manager Rhett Parker was given authority by the Cameron City Council to offer the Chief of Police position to Shane Snider after a special meeting Tuesday.

For the past nine years, Snider worked for the Harris County Constable Precinct One in Houston. His current rank was lieutenant where his administrative duties included managing law enforcement personnel in downtown Houston and the Courthouse complex.

“Snider will do well in Cameron, he has many years of experience and maturity,” Parker said. “He will be a hands-on Chief of Police that will be in the trenches with his officers.”

Parker said Snider’s managerial style will be beneficial to the Cameron Police department.

Snider has a total of 33 years in law enforcement and will be retiring form Harris County to come to Cameron.

He is a Master Peace Office, TCOLE Instructor and TCOLE Special Investigator. Sniders was also the police chief for the city of Lone Star Police Department, Senior Deputy with Washing County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Deputy/Undersheriff with San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado.

Snider's first day will be October 2.

