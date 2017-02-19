Cameron man killed from two vehicle head on collision

System.Object

CAMERON - One person died from a head on vehicle collision in Cameron Saturday.

Police say it happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West Batte street. Upon arrival officers found two vehicles had collided. The driver of a 1997 Hyundai four door Sedan deceased. He was identified as Enrique Salcido-Gutierrez of Cameron.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Cameron Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety are still investigating the collision.

