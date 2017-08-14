Cameron PD: Keep items out of view and lock vehicles after recent car burglaries

Shattered car window

CAMERON - Cameron police are searching for suspects connected to a series of car burglaries overnight Monday.

Officials said the department received calls of numerous car burglaries between August 14 and August 15.

Suspects found open vehicles and began taking items from the vehicles.

All of the crimes happened on the East side of the city.

Cameron Police are reminding citizens to keep valuables out of view while in their vehicles and lock them at all times.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Cameron Police Department at 254-697-6574

