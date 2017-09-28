Cameron Police investigate murder of man shot in the head

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CAMERON - Cameron Police were investigating a murder Thursday morning after a man was found shot in the head.

Police were called to the 400 block of South Jefferson Ave. just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say a man had been shot in head. They did not know as of Thursday morning what type of gun was used.

Police took several people at the scene into custody. They did not name a suspect.

Police planned to release more information late Thursday morning.

