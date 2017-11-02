Capital murder trial underway in Brazos Co. for man accused of murdering six people

BRAZOS, County -- Day two of the capital murder trial of William Mitchell Hudson ended Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors focused on expert testimony, talking to law enforcement and forensic experts about the evidence they gathered from the crime scene.

Hudson could face the death penalty after police and prosecutors said he murdered six members of the Johnson family, including a 6-year-old boy, at a campsite in Tennessee Colony, Texas in 2015.

On Wednesday, prosecutors told jurors he resented the Johnson family after they bought his family’s land. He gave them alcohol and planned the killings in advance, according to prosecutors.

Hudson was in the courtroom both Wednesday and Thursday. During proceedings, he sat, facing forwards, eyes fixed on the witness stand. He rarely, if ever, glanced at the family of the victims, sitting behind him, nor did he glance at the jury box.

His defense team asked limited questions Wednesday and Thursday. Most notably, in the testimony of Texas Ranger Michael Adock about evidence gathered at the scene, the defense didn’t cross examine him.

TX Ranger Michael Adcock on stand- talking DNA evidence. He also testified at #americansniper death trial. (Pic of that per @Yahoo) #KAGS pic.twitter.com/uDqiCnp5xk — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) November 2, 2017

Thursday was an emotional day for members of the Johnson family. Prosecutors showed pictures of the blood-stained RV trailer, where some members of the family had been killed. Family members held one another as those pictures flashed across a screen in the courtroom.

The trial was moved from Anderson County to Brazos County to have a more unbiased jury pool. The jury consists of Brazos County residents, who had less chance of knowing about the case.

On a monitor, prosecutors are showing the bloody crime scene photos— as jury members and the defendant look on #Hudsontrial — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) November 2, 2017

© 2017 KAGS-TV