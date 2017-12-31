KCEN
Can you identify this suspect? KPD needs your help

Brandon Gray, KCEN 3:03 PM. CST December 31, 2017

Killeen police are investigating a Friday night robbery of the Star Mart Convenience Store in Killeen.

Officials said officers responded to the scene around 8:58 p.m. after receiving a 911 call letting them know the store located at 3322 E. Rancier Avenue, had just been robbed.

Officers were told a male entered the store and displayed a weapon, demanding money from the store clerk.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately six-feet-tall, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police said the suspect fled south on 46th Street on foot with an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the robbery or suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

