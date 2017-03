WACO- A crash on I-35 leaves one child dead and several others injured.

It happened this afternoon on I-35 southbound near FM 308 in Elm Mott. According to DPS, several vehicles, including an RV and truck, were involved in the pileup.

The age or identity of the child that was killed have not yet been released. DPS says weather likely played a factor in the crash.

