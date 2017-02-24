Car crashes into Killeen home, suspect flees the scene

Car crashes into Killeen home (Photo: KCEN Editor)

KILLEEN - A man is on the run tonight after police say he crashed his car into a home in Killeen and ran away. It happened Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Belo Drive.

The owner of the home wasn't there when it happened but she's hoping the footage captured by her security camera will help track down the man who destroyed her home.

Security footage capturing the suspect driving into the home has been viewed thousands of times online. In the video the suspect flies through the house without breaking, runs from the scene, goes back to the car to grab what appears to be a wallet and flees the scene again. Once the homeowner saw the destruction she immediately ran to her neighbors house in a panic.

"When she came to my door I knew I needed to hurry, something was up. It was shocking I was like what the heck happened oh my gosh" says Debbie Thomas, Neighbor.

People living in the area say they don't know the man or why he would do something so reckless, but with small children who often like to play outside it's concerning.

"It's a scare for sure and it makes you more aware, I guess the area isn't as quiet as we thought" says Angie Taylor, neighbor.

The homeowner and her neighbors say by sharing the video and pictures of the suspect they hope someone will see the guy around town and turn him in so justice will be served.

"I mean you have to pay for what you did, confess to it, what would you do if it was your situation" says Thomas.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact police.

