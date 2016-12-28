Car destroyed by city property while Killeen dodges responsibility

KILLEEN - The city of Killeen is refusing to pay the damages to a taxi owner after his car was crushed by a city light pole.

Kevin Grimme, Luxury Cab Company owner, claims the pole hit his taxi earlier this month when a banner attached to the pole caught a heavy wind. Grimes also said that the incident even sent his driver to the hospital for a head injury.

Despite the damages, the city's insurance provider states it is legally immune from the claim. The Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool, which handles the city's insurance, stated in a letter to the company that according to Texas law the city was not legally responsible.

Channel Six spoke with city council member Gregory Johnson. According to Johnson, legal immunity should not excuse the moral duty the city has.

"What if it was one of our loved ones or one of our employees that were injured by his. I think right is right and wrong is wrong," Johnson told Channel Six.

Johnson is now seeking additional information from the city, and says he may bring the case before the city council.



Channel Six also reached out to the city of Killeen for information but they would not provide any specifics on the incident.

