BELL COUNTY - Interstate 35 was closed Saturday morning because of a fatal crash near mile marker 280 in Bell County.

DPS Troopers said one person was killed when a four door sedan traveling the wrong way on I-35 northbound crashed into a tractor semi-trailer just before 5 a.m. Investigators said the truck tried to serve to avoid hitting the vehicle but they crashed head on.





The 27-year-old man who was driving the sedan died on scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries. He has been identified as Warren Soils, 32, from Arkansas.

The main lanes of I-35 northbound were reopened at 11:00 a.m. DPS officials said they were still investigating the crash.

