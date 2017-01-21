KCEN
Wrong way driver on I-35 in Bell County causes fatal crash and shuts down highway

I-35 was shut down for six hours this morning because of a fatal wrong way crash near mile marker 280 in Bell County.

Katie Grovatt, KCEN 10:15 PM. CST January 21, 2017

BELL COUNTY - Interstate 35 was closed Saturday morning because of a fatal crash near mile marker 280 in Bell County. 

DPS Troopers said one person was killed when a four door sedan traveling the wrong way on I-35 northbound crashed into a tractor semi-trailer just before 5 a.m. Investigators said the truck tried to serve to avoid hitting the vehicle but they crashed head on. 


The 27-year-old man who was driving the sedan died on scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries. He has been identified as Warren Soils, 32, from Arkansas. 

The main lanes of I-35 northbound were reopened at 11:00 a.m. DPS officials said they were still investigating the crash.

 




