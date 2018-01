A car ran out of gas and caused a pile-up on I-35 N near Troy around 7 a.m. on Monday.

The incident is located at MM 306 in Troy. One person has been sent to the hospital. There are no other injures reported.

Temple Police and Fire Departments are on scene. The left lane is closed. Commuters should expect heavy delays.

