Cat Café coming to San Antonio this summer

This picture taken on March 11, 2016 shows a cat at the cat cafe Envi-Cafe, in Brno, One of the few cat cafes in Brno was established at the end of 2015. / AFP / Radek Mica (Photo credit should read RADEK MICA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RADEK MICA)

SAN ANTONIO - The owner of the San Antonio Cat Café hopes it will be a place for cats to show their personalities.

Ultimately, the non-profit feline social lounge aims to get ‘adoptable cats and kitties’ into new homes.

Owner Casey Steuart said it’s difficult for cats to get adopted in over-crowded, tense animal shelters.

She has already raised $18k of her $20k goal through a Gofundme page to get the café off the ground. The Cat Café will be filled with cats from various rescue organizations and shelters around the state.

“It's a simple idea to get more cats and kittens socialized and adopted into loving homes and out of our overcrowded shelters,” Steuart posted to the Gofundme page.

Prospective adopters can come to the lounge and spend time with the cats in a cage-free, relaxed environment.

You’ll have to pay a ‘small entry fee’ according to the website. The owner said all proceeds will go to supporting animal shelters and rescue missions.

The café will also offer social events and classes throughout the week where patrons can interact with pet experts and vendors.

The San Antonio Cat Café will be located on the north side at Broadway just outside of Loop 410 and is set to open sometime this summer. The owner hasn’t announced a specific date.

Stay updated on the café’s progress through its Facebook page.

To learn more about the Cat Café, click here.

Click here to donate to the café’s Gofundme.

© 2017 KENS-TV