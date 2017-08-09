Catfish tournament to raise money for Wounded Warrior Foundation

BELTON - A catfish tournament is being held Saturday at McGregor Park in Belton for a good cause.

The Lake Belton catfish tournament will help raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Registration and Weigh-In will be at McGregor Park.

Schedule

Registration: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Fish from 6:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Weigh in: Cut off at 3:45 pm. Any fish entered after that time will not be weighted.

Price: $40 per person, No Teams.

Rules

Bank fishing only

No boats or kayaks

Fishing can be done anywhere on the lake but not up the river or the creaks.

Four poles per person

Five fish total weight

Fish must be alive at time of weigh in.

Pre-fishing before the tournament is not allowed

Rod and Reel only.

There will be giveaways and awards after the weigh in.

Payout: 75%, 25% donated to WWP

Amount and places will be determined by the number of participants.

