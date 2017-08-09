Catfish tournament to raise money for Wounded Warrior Foundation

BELTON - A catfish tournament is being held Saturday at McGregor Park in Belton for a good cause.
The Lake Belton catfish tournament will help raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.
Registration and Weigh-In will be at McGregor Park.
Schedule
- Registration: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
- Fish from 6:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Weigh in: Cut off at 3:45 pm. Any fish entered after that time will not be weighted.
- Price: $40 per person, No Teams.
Rules
- Bank fishing only
- No boats or kayaks
- Fishing can be done anywhere on the lake but not up the river or the creaks.
- Four poles per person
- Five fish total weight
- Fish must be alive at time of weigh in.
- Pre-fishing before the tournament is not allowed
- Rod and Reel only.
There will be giveaways and awards after the weigh in.
Payout: 75%, 25% donated to WWP
Amount and places will be determined by the number of participants.
Click here for more details.
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs