Catfish tournament to raise money for Wounded Warrior Foundation

A catfish tournament is being held Saturday at McGregor Park in Belton and it's all for a good cause.

Brandon Gray, KCEN 10:19 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

BELTON - A catfish tournament is being held Saturday at McGregor Park in Belton for a good cause.

The Lake Belton catfish tournament will help raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.  

Registration and Weigh-In will be at McGregor Park.

Schedule

  • Registration: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
  • Fish from 6:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Weigh in: Cut off at 3:45 pm. Any fish entered after that time will not be weighted.
  • Price: $40 per person, No Teams.

Rules

  • Bank fishing only
  • No boats or kayaks
  • Fishing can be done anywhere on the lake but not up the river or the creaks.
  • Four poles per person
  • Five fish total weight
  • Fish must be alive at time of weigh in.
  • Pre-fishing before the tournament is not allowed
  • Rod and Reel only.

There will be giveaways and awards after the weigh in.

Payout: 75%, 25% donated to WWP

Amount and places will be determined by the number of participants. 

Click here for more details.

 

