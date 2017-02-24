Cause of death of Killeen infant released

Police lights.

DALLAS COUNTY - The Dallas County Medical Examiner has released the cause of death of a baby that was found unresponsive along with a 35-year-old woman Tuesday evening in a Killeen home in the 2400 block of Lavender Drive.

Five day-year-old Teegan Newkirk’s death was determined to be an accident by mechanical asphyxia.

The woman, 35-year-old Holley Newkirk’s manner of the death has not been determined pending toxicology and histology results.

