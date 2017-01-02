Cedar season proving to be strong

This cedar season was expected to be the worst one in a long time, leaving Central Texans to find quick relief.

TEMPLE - We are now in cedar season.

And before it started, experts expected it to be one of, if not the worst we have seen.

Normally, cedar season runs from mid-December through February. However, allergists are anticipating higher pollen counts, which means it could stretch into March this year.

Cedar season takes its toll on some people, but even more people are feeling those effects this year.

Dr. Joshua Parker works at Express ER in Temple and said he normally sees a couple patients each day for cedar allergies during this time of year. Lately, though, that's been on the rise.

"It's the same underlying problem," Parker said. "Your body reacts to the pollen and creates a hystemine."

But unfortunately, there's no way to prevent a reaction to allergens like cedar.

"My chest is sore," Weston Euler said. "It's really gotten kind of overboard at this point."

Euler said his chest has been hurting from coughing as a result of his cedar allergies.

However, Parker said relief could be found in the pharmacy section in multiple ways.

"There are decongestants, antihistamines and steroids," Parker said.

Decongestants and antihistamines, like Allegra, Claritin or Zyrtec, provide almost immediate relief.

But, some of the stronger decongestants require you go up to the pharmacy counter. That includes products like Claritin-D and Allegra-D.

However, Dr. Parker said for better long-term results, nasal steroids like Nasocort, Nasonex or Flonase are your best bet.

That's where Euler said he's found his relief.

"Flonase," Euler said. "It went over-the-counter, I think, just last year. It's been a life-saver."

We also asked Dr. Parker if there are any home remedies, something you may find in your home, that could be used and he said there really aren't any that are known when it comes to cedar allergies.

But Korey Jerome has found relief in the form of hot water.

"Cut the shower on, let it steam up and get it out of my system that way."