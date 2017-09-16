Central Texans gather at annual walk to end MS

HARKER HEIGHTS - Hundreds of Central Texans gathered Saturday morning to walk for a cure for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Walk MS is a nationwide annual event since 1988, but Central Texas has hosted a walk for the past 13 years.

The walk was held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and dozens of volunteers from Copperas Cove High School helped at the event.

Local residents, young and elderly, showed up around 9 a.m. at Carl Levins Park in Harker Heights to participate in the walk. They enjoyed food, music, stories of survival and took a moment to remember those lost to MS.

DeAnna Stansberry with the National MS Society said raising awareness is key.

"One of the things that's so important is a lot of people think when the get diagnosed with this disease, that they're all alone and there's nobody like them, nobody has this disease," Stansberry said. "So, having events like this people can come together and talk to others."

For more information, visit the National MS Society website.

© 2017 KCEN-TV