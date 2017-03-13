Central Texans react to local Gander Mountain stores closing

Gander Mountain Logo

WACO/KILLEEN - Many Central Texans are in shock after learning outdoor store Gander Mountain is bankrupt.

The company is closing 32 of its stores including its Waco and Killeen locations.

After failed attempts to improve the efficiency of the company’s retail operations and support functions, the underlying financial impact from underperforming stores and unproductive, excess inventory hampered efforts to create a sustainable path forward.

Just the announcement of the future closure brought many people out today searching for some close out deals.

This location opened back in October of 2014 and was supposed to be the flagship store of a newer shopping plaza off I-35 that includes other nationally recognized companies such as Starbucks and Chili's.

Some customers said Gander Mountain is one of their go-to shopping destinations and they are sad to see it go.

A spokesperson for the city of Waco says it's unclear what will replace the outdoors store, but they don't believe the closure will have a drastic impact on Waco's economy.

Gander Mountain released the following statement to Channel 6 News

"With much regret we will be closing our Waco and Killeen stores. The decision to close these stores was not an easy one and was only made after an extensive review of our options".

The statement goes on to say employees at the closing stores may be considered for jobs elsewhere within the company.

The date on when the two central Texas locations will close are unknown.

