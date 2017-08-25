Central Texans sheltering horses and other animals during Harvey

Courtesy: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

Several horse-owning Central Texans have opened up their homes/businesses to shelter horses during the events of Hurricane Harvey.

A Facebook status created by the page Why They Cry lists the contact information of dozens of Texans open to sheltering horses and other animals in light of Hurricane Harvey.

Channel 6 spoke with Bryan resident Lisa Robertson, owner of Royal Legion Egyptian Arabians, over the phone Friday afternoon. Robertson said she had stalls for five horses, and will provide hay and feed for the animals.

Robertson is no stranger to sheltering animals during natural disasters either. In 2008, Robertson said she sheltered approximately 6-8 horses during the devastating events of Hurricane Ike.

"Us horse people like to stick together," Robertson said. "I'd like to think someone would help me if I were in a similar situation, so why not help out if you can?"

Ike, a Category 4 hurricane, was responsible for an estimated 74 deaths, and caused nearly $37.6 billion worth of damage.

Also in the available listings was Belton resident Carlie Block.

Block told Channel 6 she only has room for one more horse, despite the Facebook status' that she has three available spots. Block has stalls with runs and is not charging for any sheltering. She said it is okay if owners do not have hay or feed.

Block has also offered her land for sheltering in the past.

In Lampasas, Elizabeth Brackett said she has enough room on her 7.5 acres of pasture to shelter five horses. Brackett owns four horses of her own, so her open pasture land is available to horses or any other animals in need of a place to stay.

Brackett is not charging for sheltering, but asks owners to bring feed if they have it.

The Facebook page told Channel 6 it will be posting "lost and found" updates in the coming days.

To get in contact with any of these women for potential sheltering, here is their contact info:

Lisa Robertson, Bryan, Texas- 979-229-3622

Carlie Block, Belton, Texas- 254-654-1653

Elizabeth Brackett, Lampasas, Texas- 254-394-3067

© 2017 KCEN-TV