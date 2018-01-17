Central Texas Airshow returns to Temple this spring

TEMPLE, Texas -- The Central Texas Air Show is returning to Temple this spring.

Active, Retired Military and Dependents with ID are allowed into the show for free.

Spectators will be able to view aircraft from the past, present, and future.

The event will feature a Pearl Harbor Reenactment by Tora, Tora, Tora and “powerful vibrations” from the engines of World War II primary training “Devil Dog” B-25 Mitchell as they roar past.

Visitors will also be able to see precision choreography of the largest ground reenactment in honor of our Vietnam Veterans.

The event will also feature Kyle Franklin’s Comedy Act and Dan Buchanan dazzling night and day show.

Central Texas Air Show

Time

Friday, May 4, 2018 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Static Display 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Aerobatic Display Sat. & Sun, May 5 & 6 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Static Display 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Aerobatic Display

Where

Temple Airport

Featuring

Tora, Tora, Tora

Kyle Franklin comedy act

Dan Buchanan Airshow

Devil Dog B-25

REMAX Skydivers

