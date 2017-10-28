Central Texas College warns public of possible phone scam

A man holding a phone. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Central Texas College(CTC) released a statement Saturday warning the public of a possible phone scam.

In the press release, officials said it was brought to the school's attention Saturday that residents have received calls from a person soliciting donations for the CTC Police.

CTC assured Channel 6 in the statement campus police was not conducting any fundraisers, nor soliciting for donations of any kind. The department added it has not contracted anyone to conduct any fundraising activity on behalf of the police department.

CTC Campus Police strongly advised anyone who receives similar phone calls to ignore the requests and do not provide any confidential or personal information.

