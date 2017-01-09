Central Texas Couple robbed while at hospital

An elderly couple in Central Texas was robbed while away at the hospital.

BELL COUNTY - Two days before Christmas, Judy Taylor and her husband Bobby went to the hospital.

While Bobby recovered from hip replacement, Judy stayed by his side, until it was time to return home near Pendleton, a community near Moody and Troy.

But when she got there, she found the front door unlocked.

She wasn't prepared for what came next.

I went ahead and opened the front door, and that stuff you see in there was sitting there and i knew somebody had robbed us," Judy Taylor said.

Everything that meant anything to them... was stolen.

Mirrors, decorations, guns and what Judy says totals to around $25 thousand worth of jewelry. Some of which had been specially made.

But she says every time she tries to go back, she finds more of her stuff is gone.

Somebody keeps coming back, continuing to take the Taylor's belongings.

And she has a hunch on who it was.

"I think it's someone with a key," she said. "Someone that knew where we were. And they had the bravery to come down a one-way road that only comes in and it's the only way you can get out."

What the Taylor's say hurts the most, is for more than 50 years, they worked to get themselves nice things.

And now, instead of focusing on her husband who's recovering from surgery, she's spending her time worrying about what else of theirs these thieves may take next.

"It was not theirs. They didn't work for it, we did. And it hurts that somebody could, right before Christmas and New year's, and they know you're in the hospital. i mean, how much worse could they be?"

Now, the Taylor's just wait for answers.

Wait, and let their neighbors know to look out for their own stuff.