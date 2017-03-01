Central Texas doctor conducts life-saving flu vaccine research

TEMPLE - Research suggests roughly half of Americans get the flu shot each year, but Central Texans might not realize one of the key doctors behind the flu shot works in Temple.

For the past six years, Dr. Manju Gaglani has been annually studying flu vaccine effectiveness using federal grant money. Her work contributes to a nationwide flu shot effectiveness network, which has five research sites in the U.S. Together, those sites have studied vaccine effectiveness in more than 3,000 people this flu season. The Texas research site, located in Bell County, is overseen by Dr. Gaglani. At her command, a team of researchers gather data from seven clinics, located in Temple, Belton and Killeen.

This year’s vaccine is a little less than 50 percent effective. And, while that may not seem ideal, it is a major improvement from the 2014-2015 flu season. Back then, the vaccine was less than 25 percent effective, dropping to as low as 6 percent effective by the season’s end.

“Flu vaccines are not 100 percent effective, but they are the best tool we have to prevent flu illnesses,” Dr. Gaglani said.

Each year, tens of millions of flu infections are confirmed, and an estimated 25 million patients visit their doctors with flu-related symptoms. This year, the predominant influenza strain is H3N2, which is widely considered to be the deadliest flu type that is currently active.

Dr. Gaglani’s research not only gauges how well the flu shot is combating strains like H3N2, but it also investigates how the virus may have mutated, so better vaccines can be made in the future.

“It’s very rewarding because you can make an impact at a population level,” Dr. Gaglani said. “An ounce of prevention is better than an ounce of cure.”

A World Health Organization committee, which includes representatives from the CDC and FDA, meets twice a year to discuss flu vaccines and the findings of medical experts like Dr. Gaglani.

Dr. Gaglani is currently looking for volunteers who are healthcare workers, first responders or teachers. They would take part in a pandemic flu study, which she hopes will provide valuable medical information and prepare doctors to hit the ground running if a pandemic struck Central Texas.

