Central Texas family found dead at deer camp identified

Brown County Sheriff’s Department identified three Central Texas hunters who were found dead inside a box trailer over the weekend.

Three generations – 69-year-old John Glass Sr of Brownwood, 41-year-old Bryan Glass of Temple, and 13-year-old Cody Glass of Troy succumbed to what investigators believed to be Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

At 1:09 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a deer camp located between Brownwood and Bangs, Texas - southeast of Abilene. The bodies were recovered from inside a box-trailer that had been converted into a cabin.

Officials said propane heaters with no ventilation in the cabin was the source of the poisoning.

Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill said he wanted to caution everyone.

“Ventilation is necessary when using these types of heaters in confined places,” Hill said. “Carbon Monoxide detectors are very inexpensive to purchase.”

