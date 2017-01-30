Central Texas muslims talk immigration policy impact

BELL COUNTY - During his campaign, President Trump took a polarizing stance to ban "Muslim terrorists from entering the country."

After he made his first steps in that directionon Friday, protests sparked all over the country.

Here at home, a Muslim man said it needs to be more about understanding the majority of Muslims.

Wagdi Mabrouk is a Muslim in Central texas whose parents immigrated from Egypt more than 60 years ago.

He went through the immigration process when he got married and says the policies in place before Friday were strict, whereas now, people from seven prominently Muslim nations are banned from the United States.

"My wife immigrated to this country about 8 years ago," Mabrouk said. "And we went through what we thought was an excruciating process at that time."

Add this executive order to recent events like Sunday's shooting in Quebec City and a mosque fire near Houston and Mabrouk said the crowd at his prayer on Friday will be much smaller than usual.

But Johnny Ramagee voted for President Trump and supports his new immigration policy, saying it's needed to keep our home safe.

"I support not having criminals in the United States," Ramagee said. "This is all just the very ground floor right now. Everything else is going to work out, I can guarantee that."

Mabrouk said the Executive Order adds to his job as a Muslim -- making sure people are comfortable around Muslims.

"when they find out you're a Muslim or Arabic, you almost have to follow that with some words of comfort to make someone feel at-ease," Mabrouk said. "That way, when we walk away from each other, they can say, 'Hey, I met a nice guy. He just happened to be Muslim.'"

Even though, Mabrouk doesn't forsee an impact on his family, when it comes to the impact on his family, when it comes to the impact Trump's new policy could have on the Islamic community as a whole, only time will tell.

"If the imitations are going to continue and spread to all countries, maybe then there will be more people impacted."

