Central Texas sees dramatic increase in flu cases

Every year flu season hits Central Texas like clockwork, bringing with it hundreds of people flooding into hospitals and clinics across the area, but the uptick in the number of flu cases over the past two weeks is alarmingly higher than it has been in years past.

Dr Robert Greenburg is the Chief Medical Officer of emergency services at Baylor Scott and White in Temple, he says he's seen a huge number of patients coming in with flu like symptoms over the past two weeks.

"One of the hallmarks is acute onset all of the sudden you feel terrible, headache fever and shaking chills."

Bell County is one of the areas that has seen the greatest amount of flu activity in recent weeks, with those numbers still seemingly on the rise.

Doctors say the best way to avoid the virus is through vaccination, but as it's too late in the season to get a shot at this point, common sanitary measures can go a long way from making sure you stay out of the hospital.

"It's the basic stuff, good hand washing, not making sure you're sharing drinks with other people those kinds of things."

In most cases the flu can be treated with easily accessible medication, but Greenburg warns there are two groups of people that are more prone to the virus's more severe symptoms "The infants or younger children, or your old and geriatric patients they are much more likely to get sicker from the flu" Until this years flu season is behind us, it's best to cover your mouth, wash your hands and wait it out

(© 2017 KCEN)