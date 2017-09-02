Central Texas State Fair continues

BELL COUNTY - The 30th annual Central Texas State Fair brought games, rides, livestock and music to the Bell County Expo Center for the weekend.

A performance from the Josh Abbott Band concluded day one of the fair Friday night.

On Saturday, the Casey Donahew Band took the stage.

Fairgoers said the event continues to improve year to year, which is why the fair has become a family tradition to attend.

"We've been every year since I started showing," Kennedy Wilde said. "I started showing when I was eight and I'm 19 now. So, I no longer show, but we go every year. and every year has just gotten bigger and better and I absolutely love it."

The fair will continue Sunday with a performance from Aaron Watson.



