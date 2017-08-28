CFL: 'Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach'

HAMILTON, Ont. - Former Baylor Head Football Coach Art Briles was announced as assistant head coach offense for a Canadian Football League team Monday morning.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday in a press release that 61-year-old Briles was joining the coaching staff.
Briiles was fired in 2016 in wake to a sexual assault scandal involving Baylor football players.
He was the head coach at Baylor for eight seasons from 2008 to 2015. Baylor won back to back Big 12 Championships (2013-2014) marking only the second achievement in league history and first since the University of Oklahoma.
The CFL later released a statement that Art Briles would not join the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
"Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach."— CFL (@CFL) August 29, 2017
Full statement from the #CFL:https://t.co/iVlIn91ITg
In a statement, the Canadian Football League said:
“Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach. We came to this decision this evening following a lengthy discussion between the league and the Hamilton organization. We wish Mr. Briles all the best in his future endeavours.”
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs