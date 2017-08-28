KCEN
CFL: 'Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach'

Brandon Gray , KCEN 8:31 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

HAMILTON, Ont.  - Former Baylor Head Football Coach Art Briles was announced as assistant head coach offense for a Canadian Football League team Monday morning.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday in a press release that 61-year-old Briles was joining the coaching staff.

Briiles was fired in 2016 in wake to a sexual assault scandal involving Baylor football players.

He was the head coach at Baylor for eight seasons from 2008 to 2015.  Baylor won back to back Big 12 Championships (2013-2014) marking only the second achievement in league history and first since the University of Oklahoma. 

The CFL later released a statement that Art Briles would not join the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In a statement, the Canadian Football League said: 

“Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach. We came to this decision this evening following a lengthy discussion between the league and the Hamilton organization. We wish Mr. Briles all the best in his future endeavours.”

 

 

