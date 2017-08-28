KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

CFL team hires former Baylor Football Coach Art Briles

Brandon Gray , KCEN 10:55 AM. CDT August 28, 2017

HAMILTON, Ont.  - Former Baylor Head Football Coach Art Briles has been announced as assistant head coach offense for a Canadian Football League team.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday in a press release that 61-year-old Briles was joining the coaching staff.

Briiles was fired in 2016 in wake to a sexual assault scandal involving Baylor football players.

He was the head coach at Baylor for eight seasons from 2008 to 2015.  Baylor won back to back Big 12 Championships (2013-2014) marking only the second achievement in league history and first since the University of Oklahoma. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

CFL team hires former Baylor Football Coach Art Briles

KCEN

Baylor offers to help the Rice football team in wake of Harvey

KCEN

Baylor Volleyball Sweeps UC Santa Barbara

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories