Channel 6 Spirit Stick went to Temple High for week 3

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

It's week 3 of the Channel 6 Spirit Stick where we go out and highlight a school that has been nominated by the community because they believe their school and team have true spirit.

This week's winner was Temple High School who showed off immense school spirit on Texas today. The Wildcats have a big game facing off against the Midway Panthers so will need all the school spirit and cheer they can get.

The school was a very worthy recipient and should hopefully help the cats over the line.

