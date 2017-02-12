Child left in car while parents watched movie

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - While it has not been the hottest weather we've seen here in South Texas,
you still would not want to leave a child in a car.
Over at the Starplex movie theater Saturday night, a baby was left inside a parked car while the parents went inside.
That child was unharmed, but the reason the parents gave to why it happened is leading to a lot of questions.
Why wasn't there an arrest made?
3 News reporter Briana Whitney has the answer.
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs