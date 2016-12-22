Child's memory lives on through 'Curious George' Christmas presents

DALLAS - It's the delivery of hope and a promise Monique Yarbrough made to her 6-year-old boy, Griffin, just before he died.

"And he looked at me and he said, 'Mom, please promise me that you will tell people about a boy named Griffin who is brave and strong and did everything he could to fight his bad guys,'" she said.

We introduced you to Griffin a week before his death in January 2005.

Besides wanting to be a super hero and a movie star, he wanted to a police officer. So Dallas police made him one. They even created a mock police chase for him.

There were lots of smiles and plenty of tears when DPD held his memorial at headquarters.

"So Griffey, as hard as it was for me to tell you to go,. I am happy you are in heaven," his mother said.

Twelve years after his death, Monique is keeping her son's name alive through his favorite book, "Curious George."

"He would read the book and wanted the banana cream truffles," she asid. "So we took a long time to try and get these truffles and he hated them, hated them so bad."

This year, instead of Christmas gifts for herself, Monique asked her family and friends to help her buy "Curious George" books and stuffed animal for every child at Children's Medical Center of Dallas, and they came pouring in.

"Inside the book is a drawing he made his last Christmas that is his signature," Monique said. "Cute little writing and his present is taller than the tree."

Monique delivered the first one to a little girl name Lizzie. She too has cancer.

"It pulls at my heart strings so much but it gave me so much joy," she said.

She hopes the children at the hospital will enjoy the books as much as she and Griffin did while they were there.

And also have a little piece of Griffin.

"It gives me hope," she aid. "It gives me joy and it helps keep my promise to my son that I will share him with them."

Monique got more than a thousand books that will be delivered to all the children on Christmas Day.

