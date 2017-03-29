China Spring Intermediate prepares for Food Truck Festival

CHINA SPRING - China Spring Intermediate is hosting a food truck event to benefit the school on Saturday, April 29.

The China Spring Fling Food Truck Festival 2017 will feature vendors, food, live music and activities for children.

Wristbands are $5 for the festival, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The money raised will be used toward improvements at the school, which could include everything from new computers to textbooks.

Check back here for purchase information, which will be available soon. The event is sponsored by the PTA.

