Chip and Joanna Gaines not leaving Waco despite rumors

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Upper. Photo: HGTV

WACO - Chip and Joanna Gaines say they aren't going anywhere after rumors fly surrounding a People's article that claims the couple has considered relocating.

Joanna tweeted Wednesday morning that Waco is their home and they aren't going anywhere.

😂 Not sure how that got twisted but Waco is our home, we love it and we aren't going anywhere... — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) February 22, 2017

Gains tweet comes in response a People article which reads that the couple has considered and discussed the idea of living elsewhere for a period of time. In the article the two mention dream cities that they have had their eye on. Chip jokes of living in Las Vegas or the Caribbean while Joanna dreams of New York City.

The article spurred up quite a few rumors, but all were squashed when Joanna clarified that Waco is their home, and they have no plans of going anywhere.

The full People article can be read here.

