Chip and Joanna Gaines to launch new show

WACO - Waco's most famous couple is launching a new show on HGTV.

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced on their Instagram page Thursday their new show will be titled "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design."

Here's how an article on HGTV's website described the show:

"Joanna will share detailed insider insights on the design strategies, decorating and staging of the individual home-makeovers featured in the main series. Each half-hour episode will focus on Joanna's design process from one Fixer Upper renovation."

"She'll reveal never-before-seen design elements and shows how she, Chip and her design assistants work to meet clients' needs and style preferences while overcoming challenges that pop up along the way."

The show is currently in production. The sneak peak will be after the season four finale on March 28th.

Joanna posted a video to her Instagram page in which she talked a little more about it.

Fun news!! Watch #behindthedesign sneak peek Tuesday 3/28 at 10p CST #sniupfront A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

