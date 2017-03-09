Cigarette causes storage building fire

TEMPLE - Temple fire investigators determined a Thursday afternoon storage building fire was caused by a cigarette left outside the building.
Fire units arrived at 1:11 p.m. to the 900 block of South 33rd Street where they found heavy smoke with fire showing from a wood frame storage building in the back yard of a residence, according to officials.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. However, the building received extensive fire damage and is considered a total loss.
A dollar value has not been calculated on the building and contents.
Fire investigators said the fire was unintentional.
No injuries were reported.
