Cirque du Soleil OVO comes to Cedar Park

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

Cirque du Soleil OVO is premiering tonight at Cedar Park in Texas and will follow the journey of insects. The production tours around the world and has over 100 staff and takes around 20 trucks to transport everything. Behind the scenes there is an army of people working to make the magic happen from the live musicians to costume makers. With so many different facets going on, the well oiled machine that is Cirque du Soleil has the top people from around the world making sure the wheels keep spinning.

© 2017 KCEN-TV