City council approves hiring of Killeen's new police chief Charles Kimble

Killeen City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Charles Kimble as police chief with a start date of Sept. 1.

In recent weeks, Kimble has met with members of the police force and said he was encouraged by the staff's positive outlook regarding the department's future.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected to be a member of this great organization,” Kimble said in a statement. “I am thankful to the Killeen City Council, [City Manager Ron Olson] and the selection committee for the opportunity to lead the Killeen Police Department and to join a dynamic management team.”

Kimble brings more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, including five years as assistant police chief in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Currently, he is the police chief for Spring Lake, North Carolina.

“Mr. Kimble is uniquely qualified to serve the Killeen community because of his experience in Fayetteville, another military city,” said Olson. “I look forward to his joining our leadership team and the positive impact he will make with the Killeen Police Department.”

Kimble's hiring followed a nationwide search that netted 42 applicants, who were whittled down to six finalists. Hartung Consulting was hired to conduct the search on the city's behalf.

Assistant Police Chief Margaret Young became interim police chief in October 2016, after Police Chief Dennis Baldwin became interim city manager and then assistant city manager. Young did not seek the police position permanently. She will continue in her current role until Kimble formally takes over in September.

